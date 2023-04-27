Leeds United has moved quickly to secure the summer transfer of Real Madrid forward Mariano Daz.

When his contract with the La Liga team expires in June, the 29-year-old is anticipated to leave and find a new team for the upcoming season.

According to Defensa Central, Leeds are frontrunners to secure his services.

Since his 2018 return to the Bernabéu from Lyon, Mariano has failed to gain notoriety. His current yearly salary of €4.5m has prevented Los Blancos from selling him in recent transfer windows.

The attacker could choose The Whites if he wants to make €4.5 million a year, but Getafe are also considering moving for the striker.

He can stay in Madrid by joining Getafe, but they wouldn’t pay him even half as much as Leeds would.

Mariano has both offers on the table and it is up to him to choose between staying in Madrid by joining Getafe and prioritizing making more money in England with Leeds.