Real Madrid maintain desire to sign winger from league rivals

Real Madrid are said to have hope of signing Samuel Chukwueze this summer with the Nigerian enjoying an impressive season at Villareal.

This is per Defensa Central, who say that the Spanish giants are very keen on signing Chukwueze at the end of the campaign.

The 23-year old is enjoying the best contribution season of his young career, scoring 13 and assisting 11 in all competitions for a Villareal side who sit 6th in La Liga, and his excellent performances are said to have caught the eye of the reigning European champions.

The Nigerian will have increased his stock massively for a move three weeks ago when he put in a Man of the Match display away at the Bernabeu at the start of the month, scoring twice for his side in a 3-2 win.

Real currently have a winger cohort of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Marco Asensio, but with the latter’s contract at the club set to expire this summer, Chukwueze would be a fine signing to replace the 27-year old if he leaves.

DC say that Chukwueze has an €80million release clause in his contract, but with just one year left on his Villareal deal, Real will likely try to close a deal for much cheaper than that.

An exciting player, Chukwueze has all the talent that a winger needs to go far in his career and a move to Real Madrid will no doubt turn him into one of the most feared wingers on the planet, and he would also be the first Nigerian to feature for the club in their 121-year history.