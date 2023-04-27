Spotted: Liverpool fans did not behave too well at London Stadium last night

It’s always a shame when supporters that are travelling away from home don’t treat either the locals or the stadium in which they’re visiting with respect, and Liverpool fans look to have let themselves and their club down against West Ham on Wednesday night.

The Reds came away with a 2-1 victory which was well deserved in the end but may have been a different story if the Hammers could’ve capitalised on their sensational opening goal from Lucas Paqueta.

Unfortunately from the hosts point of view, it didn’t take long for Cody Gakpo to level for the visitors, and the West Ham defence were nowhere to be seen when Joel Matip rose highest to send a bullet header home in the second half.

Liverpool’s fans should’ve been enjoying the action and celebrating the win, but instead it appears that they preferred to rip up the seats at the London Stadium.