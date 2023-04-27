Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Croatian international midfielder Lovro Majer ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a report from JeunesFooteux, the 25-year-old midfielder has had a tough time at Rennes and he could look to leave the club at the end of the season. Apparently, the French outfit would sanction his departure for a fee of around €30-35 million.

Tottenham are keeping close tabs on the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with a concrete bid at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Spurs are in need of midfielder reinforcements this summer. They are lacking in craft and technicality in the middle of the park.

While the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur have done well since joining Tottenham, the North London giants have not been able to rotate their squad sufficiently because of the lack of options. Furthermore, there is a lack of goals in the Tottenham midfield as well.

Majer is not a prolific goalscorer but he will certainly help create more goalscoring opportunities for the side. He can play as a central midfielder as well as the number ten. He has two goals and four assists to his name this season.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder needs a fresh start and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential and the Croatian international could end up justifying the outlay in the long run.

Tottenham must look to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification in order to attract top talents like Majer.