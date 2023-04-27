Franck Kessie is a target for Tottenham this summer as the London club look to add some extra defensive ability to their midfield.

This is according to Sport, who say that Tottenham hold an interest in Kessie along with Juventus, Inter Milan and his former side AC Milan.

Kessie joined Barcelona on a free transfer last July and has gone on to play 38 times in all competitions so far this season, mainly from defensive midfield.

Despite lining up as a deep player, the 26-year old does have the ability to get forward, and his three goals and three assists this campaign have shown that which highlights that his versatility has its benefits.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is Tottenham’s only recognised defensive midfielder, so the links to Kessie make sense. However, with the Ivorian’s contract at Barcelona running out in 2026, the Spanish outfit may be keen to make a very healthy profit on the man they brought in for no fee.

A well-built, strong midfielder, Kessie could be a great fit for Tottenham but with the club still managerless, it remains to be seen whether these rumours will ramp up in the summer.