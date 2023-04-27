Tottenham team news: Lloris and Kulusevski dropped as Ryan Mason makes statement against Man United

There’s been no messing about from Ryan Mason with his team selection against Man United, the caretaker manager making the big calls to drop Hugo Lloris and Dejan Kulusevski from the starting line-up.

Casualties should rightly have been expected after the drubbing Tottenham received at St. James’ Park against Newcastle, but it’s still a brave decision to make given that the north Londoners are desperate for the three points to put them back in the Champions League conversation.

At present they sit in seventh place and six points behind the Red Devils who also have two games in hand on them.

Your starting line-up for tonight’s clash against Manchester United ? pic.twitter.com/uosrP8Jj3J — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 27, 2023

With other teams in form – Aston Villa and Liverpool – also in the mix, it’s a big ask but if Mason wants to show he has the credentials to take the job full time, then he’ll need to inject the squad with the belief it needs to finish on a high.

Fraser Forster replaces Lloris in goal, with Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier and Pedro Porto in a four-man back line.

Oliver Skipp, Ivan Perisic and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are a decent midfield three, complimented by Son Heung-min, who’ll surely be expected to be a willing runner playing just off of Harry Kane and Richarlison.

It’s an attacking starting XI and one that needs to begin the game on the front foot, because if they fall behind early again the doubts from Sunday’s game could start creeping in once more.