Exclusive: Chelsea’s midfield transfer targets, Arsenal loanee’s future & more – Fabrizio Romano

Hello and welcome to today's Daily Briefing

Arsenal

It looks like an open situation for Mohammed Kudus, things could happen with him this summer. I’m not aware of anything concrete at this stage with Man United or Arsenal; but he always had the dream to play in Premier League so the situation will be one to watch in the summer.

It’s not been an easy loan spell at Crystal Palace for Albert Sambi Lokonga. Still, Arsenal trust his skills and his potential, but they want him to play. He needs to play. It’s possible they will discuss one more loan season, but this is something they will clarify with player and agent in June and not now.

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez: “Aston Villa, it’s massive club. I’m proud of playing for Aston Villa you know. I’m really proud. Staying or leaving? I love it here! I feel so good at Villa. I’m trying to bring friends to Villa, the Argentinians!”

Here we go! Caglar Soyuncu has signed with Atletico Madrid – confirmed! The deal was agreed verbally in January and it’s now sealed as Turkish centre back will leave Leicester City to join Atleti in the summer as free agent on a contract until 2027.

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany: “We did not have any contact with Messi. He really likes to come to Barcelona — was here for few days as usual, but we didn’t speak.”

Bayern Munich

There is a lot of interest in Ryan Gravenberch – he is not playing for Bayern and he has confirmed he is not satisfied at all, he wants more minutes, and he says that next season it has to change. There will be a meeting soon between Bayern and Gravenberch, but from the club’s perspective, they want to keep him, and have no intention to negotiate for him to leave. There has been interest from the Premier League since January – Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal were all informed on his situation but it was not possible to proceed because of Bayern’s stance. Liverpool especially remain interested and had a direct conversation with his agent a few days ago, so they are waiting to see if the situation could change.

Chelsea

I already mentioned in the last two months some of the names they like in midfield, including Romeo Lavia and Manu Kone. But the decision will be made with the new coach, likely to be Mauricio Pochettino. It’s not a two players race between these two, it’s something absolutely open.

There have been reports that Chelsea and Inter will meet next week, but that’s not the information I have. Nothing will be decided for Romelu Lukaku next week or in April/beginning of May. The crucial moment will be end of the season, Inter still don’t know if they will qualify to Champions League next season and who is going to be the coach; so would make no sense to discuss about that now between the two clubs.

Frank Lampard after a fifth defeat in five games: “We have to fight. Also, I’ve no problem with fans booing. I defend the players because I know they’re young players who want to do well. I’m supporting the players. I understand fans being disappointed, I’m here for a reason.”

Frank Lampard on Mason Mount’s future: “Contract conversations are ongoing with Mount — everyone knows how I feel about working with Mason. The bigger picture is something that’s going to become clearer in the next week — that will be the club and Mason together having conversations.”

Understand Marc Cucurella did not make the Chelsea squad last night as he picked up a muscle injury. The Spaniard could be out for the next 2-3 weeks.

Club Brugge

Club Brugge have completed the deal to sign Michal Skoras as new winger from Lech Poznan on four year deal. The contract was completed and sealed yesterday.

Crystal Palace

Inter Milan

Lens

Premier League clubs are entering the race to sign Kevin Danso in the summer after his excellent season with Lens. Discussions took place in England with his agents — following interest from Serie A and La Liga clubs.

Liverpool

Liverpool remain interested in Ryan Gravenberch and recently had contact with his agents. Bayern Munich want to keep the player, but they will discuss his future soon, and we saw last summer with Robert Lewandowski that, even if a club doesn’t want to sell, if a player wants to move a deal can happen.

Despite links with Kalvin Phillips, I don’t have anything on this one honestly at this stage. We said many times Liverpool want midfielders and will go for many midfielders, but at the moment I’m not aware of anything concrete on Phillips.

Jurgen Klopp on Fabio Carvalho possibly leaving in the summer: “I’d like to make all of these decisions with the boys before we talk about it. There is no decision in either direction yet. What I can say, is that this week he was exceptional in training. Fabio’s really outstanding.”

Manchester City

Erling Haaland has broken Mohamed Salah’s record. He’s now on 33 Premier League goals – the most for a player in a 38-game season. A total of 49 goals in all competitions for Manchester City this season.

Kevin de Bruyne has scored 8 goals vs Arsenal in 11 games — his most scored against opponent. How important will his superb performance be in deciding the title race?

Manchester United

United want to sort out contracts of players such as David de Gea and Marcus Rashford, but they have also not forgotten about Alejandro Garnacho. There is an option to extend his contract by a further year until 2025, this is 100% confirmed. They remain in advanced negotiations over extending this contract even further, there are still one or two things to fix, but he’s very happy there and they are very happy with him, so this is something United want to get done, for sure.

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe: “We haven’t seen the best of Anthony Gordon. There is more to come from him. We have seen glimpses of what he can do. I am really pleased with him and I know he will be a high quality player for us in the future.”

PSG

PSG offered €93m for both Endrick and Estevao in December, but Palmeiras rejected. We will see if other clubs will enter the race for Estevao in the next months; he has a €60m release clause now available into his contract.

Tottenham

Ryan Mason on Tottenham job: “I feel ready for the job. I know I’m ready. I’m absolutely ready for this (interim) situation. We handled in well two years ago. Ultimately from my point of view I feel fine, I feel ready.”

Udinese

Official, confirmed. Brenner joins Serie A side Udinese on permanent deal from MLS side Cincinnati for $10m fee. Deal includes add-ons and sell-on clause. Brenner will join Udinese in July.

West Ham

David Moyes on Declan Rice future: “My hope is that Dec thinks West Ham is the best place for him to be — and if somebody doesn’t come up with the right amount of money, it will continue to be the place he is as well. The club have made that pretty plain.”