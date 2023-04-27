Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The 27-year-old has been in splendid form this season, scoring 20 goals across all competitions. He has five assists to his name as well.

Toney will be hoping to play for a bigger club next season and it remains to be seen whether a club in the Champions League is willing to sign him.

A report from Football Insider claims that Aston Villa want to sign him during the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club can agree on a deal with him.

Unai Emery has done an impressive job since taking over at Aston Villa and they are currently pushing for european qualification. Aston Villa will look to build on these performances and improve next season.

While Aston Villa have a quality squad at their disposal, they are lacking in depth right now. They have been overly reliant on Ollie Watkins as the striker. Watkins has been in red-hot form but Aston Villa need to bring in another striker who could share the goal-scoring burden with Watkins.

Toney has been one of the best strikers in the league this season along with Wadkins and he would be a superb acquisition. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he could make an immediate impact as well.

Furthermore, working under a top-class coach like Emery would bring out the best in the 27-year-old striker as well.