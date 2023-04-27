Video: Callum Wilson pounces on loose ball to send Newcastle 1-0 up against Everton

Both Newcastle United and Everton need three Premier League points but for differing reasons, and it was the Magpies that struck first at Goodison Park when Callum Wilson was quickest to react to a loose ball.

Sean Dyche won’t have been happy at how easy the hosts allowed Joelinton to maraud forward, and though Jordan Pickford managed to parry his shot away, he only succeeded in palming it straight to Wilson who didn’t need asking twice.

