Video: Isak provides assist of the century to Murphy as Newcastle run riot

When the ball arrived at Jacob Murphy’s feet just a yard from Jordan Pickford’s goal, the Newcastle man couldn’t miss, but his goal against Everton owed everything to an amazing assist from Alexander Isak.

The Swede picked the ball up right by the halfway line and then appeared to dribble past what appeared to be the entire Toffees outfit before laying the ball on a plate for Murphy.

It’s as good an assist as you’re ever likely to see.

Stop what you're doing and watch this Alexander Isak dribble ? pic.twitter.com/Kdq8E09fzo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2023

GOAL | Everton 1-4 Newcastle | Jacob Murphypic.twitter.com/TfMSFnwKtk — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 27, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and ESPN