(Video) Jadon Sancho gives Manchester United early lead vs Spurs

Watch Jadon Sancho’s strike for Manchester United to give his side an early lead over managerless Tottenham this evening.

It’s the worst possible start for Tottenham, who need a result to move on from their 6-1 loss to Newcastle last weekend and Sancho has given them an early problem.

Marcus Rashford drove forward and played the ball to Sancho on the left, who got into the box, cut inside Pedro Porro and put his effort into the far bottom corner.

WHAT A GOAL FROM JADON SANCHO ?? pic.twitter.com/OsKYTVP8Xl — United Clip (@unitedclip) April 27, 2023

What do Spurs have in response?