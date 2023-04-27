Watch Marcus Tavernier give Bournemouth an important lead over south coast rivals Southampton at St. Mary’s this evening.

It’s a huge goal in the relegation battle and a win for Bournemouth could put them a step closer to securing their Premier League safety and Tavernier has now given his side a huge chance to stay up.

The Englishman drove down the right wing and into the box, taking a couple of shimmies before hitting a daisy-cutter that evaded Gavin Bazunu and rolled in.

It somehow finds its way into the back of the net ?? Marcus Tavernier with the breakthrough at St Mary's… pic.twitter.com/sHDDjZ26t7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2023

What do Southampton have in response?