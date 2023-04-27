Video: Pedro Porro gives Tottenham hope with stunner against Man United

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

There hadn’t been much for Tottenham Hotspur fans to shout about in their game against Manchester United, but when Pedro Porro’s wicked shot hit the back of the net, it appear to wake the White Hart Lane masses from their slumber.

In truth, United had dominated most of the match, but a two-goal lead is always dangerous if you don’t capitalise on it.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Sensational Callum Wilson curler for Newcastle ends Everton game as a contest
Video: Joelinton gets a goal to add to his assist to put Newcastle 2-0 up at Everton
Erik ten Hag praises Premier League striker who is linked with summer transfer to Old Trafford

Once Porro scored, it seemed to lift the whole place and only time will tell if it’s just a consolation or the start of an epic comeback.

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer

More Stories Jadon Sancho Marcus Rashford Pedro Porro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.