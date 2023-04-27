Video: Pedro Porro gives Tottenham hope with stunner against Man United

There hadn’t been much for Tottenham Hotspur fans to shout about in their game against Manchester United, but when Pedro Porro’s wicked shot hit the back of the net, it appear to wake the White Hart Lane masses from their slumber.

In truth, United had dominated most of the match, but a two-goal lead is always dangerous if you don’t capitalise on it.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Sensational Callum Wilson curler for Newcastle ends Everton game as a contest Video: Joelinton gets a goal to add to his assist to put Newcastle 2-0 up at Everton Erik ten Hag praises Premier League striker who is linked with summer transfer to Old Trafford

Once Porro scored, it seemed to lift the whole place and only time will tell if it’s just a consolation or the start of an epic comeback.

Massive goal for Spurs ? Pedro Porro coming up clutch ? pic.twitter.com/AXlmilGPjb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2023

There's hope again for Tottenham as they get a goal back against Man United! ?: @peacock | #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/aHc64xWLij — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 27, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer