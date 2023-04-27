Exclusive: Exciting young manager is a West Ham fan but could have other offers

CaughtOffside columnist Jonathan Johnson has given some insight into how Reims manager Will Still has done this season and the prospects of a potential move to a Premier League club.

Writing in his exclusive weekly column, due to be published in full tomorrow morning, Johnson heaped praise on Still’s work at Reims, saying he’s done remarkably well to get so much out of limited resources at the club, who should really be relegation strugglers, rather than 8th in Ligue 1 where they currently find themselves.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Still, but Johnson could see him being a good fit for West Ham if they decide to change managers, as the 30-year-old is a known Hammers supporter.

David Moyes is in place at the London Stadium for the moment, but it’s not been the best season for the club so they might do well to make a change and gamble on Still, who has shown himself to be an outstanding managerial prospect.

“I can’t speak highly enough of what Will Still has done since becoming Reims manager. He’s proven himself as a manager who is capable of getting a lot out of a limited group of players. He’s obviously well liked by his squad, which you can see in the way he conducts his training sessions, which is both fascinating and heart-warming at the same time,” Johnson wrote.

“He’s definitely an interesting prospect for any clubs looking to change manager soon, so we’ll have to see if that leads him to the Premier League soon. He’s a known West Ham fan and has spoken about his desire of managing them in the future, so if David Moyes was moved on I think he’d be a very good candidate to be looked at by them.”

He added: “Reims are a club that could easily be battling against relegation, but he’s really forged a team that’s better than the sum of its parts. It might be a bit early for him to move to the Premier League, but perhaps bigger Ligue 1 clubs and Belgian clubs (he was born and raised in Belgium) could be monitoring him, so I think he’ll have a nice array of choices if he is to leave Reims this summer.”