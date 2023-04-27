BT Sport pundit and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed you’d be ‘stupid’ to dismay the possibility of Manchester City winning the treble this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side defeated league leaders Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad last night to put them two points behind the Gunners with two games in hand.

City beat Championship side Sheffield United 3-0 last weekend to secure their place in this year’s FA Cup Final and play Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on May 9th, in theory, they could end the 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a trophy treble.

Speaking after the game against the Gunners on BT Sport, Ferdinand said that he wouldn’t put it past City to do the business and claim all three trophies at the end of the season.

He stated, “I think you’d be stupid to write them off and say no.

“The amount of points that they’ve amassed over the last few seasons, they could win everything.

“The big one is Real Madrid because no matter the form Real Madrid go into that game, we’ve seen the history they’ve got in that tournament, they can pull a performance out of nowhere. They have world-class players all over the pitch and the experience to match this Manchester City team.

“That’s the big one there and obviously the derby FA Cup Final. You never know what’s gonna happen there, But obviously, big favourites. But can they do it? Yes, they can.”

Guardiola has certainly turned his City side into a dominant Premier League force since he took the reigns of the blue side of Manchester. Should they win the title this season, it would be his fifth league trophy with them.

He’s also lifted a number of domestic trophies with the Premier League club, but is yet to win the Champions League with Man City. The Spaniard has won the competition before with Barcelona but since the 2010/11 season.

This is surely something he wants to rectify and if he were to do it whilst attaining a treble, it would be an incredible achievement.

The way they tore apart Arsenal last night, many certainly won’t be doubting City’s chances of pulling it off.