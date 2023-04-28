Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been linked to the move away from the German club at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old England international is thought to be a target for top European clubs, but the player has now decided to join Real Madrid.

According to a report from AS via Managing Madrid, the England international wants to play for the Spanish club next season despite interest from Manchester City and Liverpool.

Bellingham is undoubtedly one of the best young midfielders in the world and he has all the attributes to develop into a future superstar. The England international is already operating at a very high level, and he could prove to be the ideal long-term successor to Luka Modrić.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can agree on a reasonable fee with Borussia Dortmund now. The German giants will look to demand a substantial amount of money for the England international in the coming months.

Liverpool and Manchester City were very keen on signing the 19-year-old central midfielder, and they will be disappointed with the player’s decision. Liverpool in particular are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and they have been laying the groundwork for a potential move for Bellingham for months now.

Bellingham has 11 goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions, and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for Los Blancos.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at €120 million and he has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.

The 19-year-old has clearly outgrown Borussia Dortmund and he will be hoping to play for a club competing for the major trophies every season. Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that he has chosen to join a proven winner in Real Madrid.