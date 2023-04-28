30-year-old Man United star could miss FA Cup final through injury

Manchester United will play rivals and noisy neighbours Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup on 3 June.

After beating Brighton and Hove Albion on penalties after 120 minutes of stalemate last weekend, Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils, who narrowly came out on top after Victor Lindelof successfully converted the winning spot kick, booked their spot in June’s final. Manchester City cruised past Sheffield United in their semi-final to set up an enthralling encounter in just over four weeks time.

It’s not good news for United though. After throwing away a two-goal lead against Spurs in the Premier League on Thursday, the Red Devils have been handed another injury blow ahead of June’s final.

Centre-back and club captain Harry Maguire is an injury doubt for the game.

According to The Athletic, the 30-year-old has injured his chest, and although not thought to be a ‘serious’ problem, it could leave the Englishman sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Should that be the case, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both out, Lindelof and stand-in centre-back Luke Shaw will be forced to start another game at the heart of their team’s defence.