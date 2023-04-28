Another twist in the Man United takeover story as third and final deadline looms

At 10pm UK time, the third and supposedly final deadline for submitting latest bids for the takeover of Manchester United will have arrived.

Though no news on the outcome will be expected for a while, there’s clearly a need from all parties to just get on with it, whichever way things end up.

Erik ten Hag will need to sit down and understand how much money he has to spend on players for next season for example.

The whole process has proven to be long and drawn out, but fans of the club will surely be hoping that, finally, the Glazer family will loosen their grip and allow someone else to take over at Old Trafford.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe were named early on in the process as being the two parties that were more than likely to be standing at the final bell, so to speak, and at this point that still seems to be the case.

However, there has been an 11th hour development which could favour one above the other if they’re able to persuade the current owners to sell.

Understand that Sheikh Jassim's final offer is again improved from his second bid and is expected to go in shortly before the 10pm UK deadline. Those close to the Nine Two Foundation have always indicated they won't "bid recklessly". But I am told the final offer has been upped. pic.twitter.com/DwHY9qSrq2 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 28, 2023

According to a tweet from well-respected journalist, Ben Jacobs, Sheikh Jassim has apparently improved upon his second offer for the club, and it will be made official ahead of the deadline.

That really should make his offer tempting to the Glazer brothers, Avram and Joel, that have, to date, kept a tight hold on the north west giants.

If they’re unable to accept whatever this renewed offer might be, it suggests that they were never really serious about selling in the first place.