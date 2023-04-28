Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Croatian defender Josip Sutalo at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that the 23-year-old central defender is a target for the Gunners, who are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the season.

Sutalo has established himself as a key player for Dinamo Zagreb and his performances have caught the attention of the Premier League giants.

It is no secret that Arsenal will have to sign a quality central defender in the summer. The injury to William Saliba has derailed their title race in recent weeks and Mikel Arteta will have to bring in more depth at the back.

Arsenal will be competing in the Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad to compete on multiple fronts.

Sutalo has the potential to develop into an important first-team player for Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can agree on a deal with his club.

The defender has a contract with Dinamo Zagreb until the summer of 2028 and he is unlikely to be made available at a bargain. Zagreb are likely to demand a premium for him and Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to pay up.

Apart from a central defender, the Gunners should look to bring in a quality right-back as well. They have been using Ben White as the right-back all season but the former Brighton defender is more suited to a central role.