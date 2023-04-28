Arsenal, Newcastle scout La Liga ace on Thursday ahead of summer move

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old right-back has established himself as a key player for the Spanish club, and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of European heavyweights.

A report from 90 Min claims that representatives from Arsenal were in attendance when the player was in action for Real Valladolid this Thursday. Apparently, clubs like Aston Villa and Newcastle scouted the player as well.

It is no secret that Arsenal will have to bring in a specialist right-back at the end of the season. They have been using Ben White as a full-back but the former Brighton defender is more suited to a central role.

Signing a quality full-back should be a top priority for Mikel Arteta and Fresneda would be a solid, long-term acquisition.

The 18-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a reliable defender for Arsenal and someone like Arteta could help the youngster develop and fulfil his potential at the North London club.

Arteta has done well to nurture talented young players like Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka at Arsenal.

The opportunity to play a big club like Arsenal will be an attractive option for the player as well.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are set to qualify for the Champions League and they have the financial resources to compete with the Gunners. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can swoop in and hijack a move for the Spanish defender. They will need to bring in a quality successor to Kieran Trippier.