Brighton ready to make shock summer move for Liverpool stalwart

Liverpool’s loss could very much be Brighton and Hove Albion’s gain if the Seagulls are able to get a deal for one Reds stalwart over the line this summer.

Jurgen Klopp seems to be looking to rebuild parts of his squad after the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with some players coming to the end of their contracts and others clearly surplus to requirements.

The official Liverpool website reported on Roberto Firmino’s departure this summer, whilst Forza Roma note Jose Mourinho’s interest in Joel Matip.

The Athletic (subscription required) also say that Arthur Melo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will all leave Anfield, which leaves quite the hole in the spine of the team.

To add to that list, David Ornstein tweeted late on Friday that James Milner, whose contract expires this summer, is being courted by Brighton.

? EXCL: Brighton preparing move to sign James Milner as free agent. 37yo’s Liverpool contract expires this summer + #BHAFC determined to secure former England midfielder. Burnley also among suitors but Roberto De Zerbi’s men favourites @TheAthleticFC #LFC https://t.co/c0qQuz8YOJ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 28, 2023

Often seemingly maligned, Milner has been a real stalwart for the club, always giving of his best and rarely letting either his team-mates or Jurgen Klopp down.

At 37 years of age, it’s clear that he doesn’t have the stamina or the energy to play the fullest part in matches these days, thought he has still proved to be a reliable presence when needed.

More Stories / Latest News Sheikh Jassim to bid for major world star as his first Man United marquee signing Former Newcastle star banned from every football ground in England Liverpool representatives in the stands of Spanish club this week to run the rule over young ‘gem’

He’ll surely end up moving on with the best wishes of the club and their supporters behind him, and if he’s able to extend his career for a season or two at Brighton, it would be no more than his professionalism deserves.