Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that European giants AC Milan and keen on signing the winger during the summer transfer window.

Milan will have to add more quality and the squad in order to compete for the league title and play in the Champions League regularly.

Saint-Maximin could prove to be a solid acquisition if Newcastle a prepared to let him leave. However, he will have to iron out his inconsistency issues in order to play for a big club.

The 26-year-old has been quite inconsistent this year and he has just one goal and two assists to his name across all competitions.

It will be interesting to see how Milan accommodate him in the starting lineup should they manage to sign him. Rafael Leão plays in a similar role to that of Saint-Maximin and the Portuguese international is a far better player.

The French winger has established himself as a fan favourite at Newcastle, but the Magpies need to bring in someone with a higher ceiling and more consistency if they want to compete for major trophies.

The Magpies are set to secure Champions League qualification and they will need better players to do well in the European competition next year.

It remains to be seen whether Milan are prepared to pay big money for the Newcastle winger and secure his services in the coming months. The 26-year-old has a contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2026 and the Magpies will be hoping to recoup a substantial amount of money for him.