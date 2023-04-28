Pundit weighs in on Sean Dyche’s Everton future should Toffees be relegated

Sean Dyche would prefer to stay as Everton manager even if the Toffees find themselves relegated.

That is the view of former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes the Merseyside club could stick with Dyche if they end up spending next season in the Championship.

After sitting 19th in the Premier League table on just 28 points after 33 games, the Toffees are in real danger of being relegated for the first time since 1951.

Set for five massive games between now and the end of May, Dyche’s side will play back-to-back away games against Brighton and Leicester City before welcoming defending champions Manchester City to Goodison Park. Their final two games will be an away tie against Wolves and a final-day home game against Bournemouth.

And following a recent damaging 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Eddie Howe’s high-flying Magpies, Collymore isn’t confident the boys in Blues can retain their top-flight status.

“Everton are in big, big trouble,” the ex-pro said in an exclusive interview.

“Their survival is going to come down to the wire and I am not sure they’re going to be able to manage it. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a record-low points tally among those that do stay up this season, but I only expect the Toffees to finish on 35 points, and I am not sure that’s going to be quite enough.”

Going on to weigh in on Dyche’s future at the club should they be demoted, Collymore believes the former Burnley boss will choose to stick around and aim to get the club back to the big-time at the first time of asking.

“If they do end up being relegated to the Championship, out of all the clubs in danger, it’s actually Everton who I would expect to keep their manager the most,” he added.

“I think Sean Dyche is the type of character who would embrace the challenge of trying to get them immediately promoted too.”

