Father of £17m man that Leeds are interested in ‘would prefer England’ as his son’s next playing destination

There is lots for Leeds United to ponder at present, not least which transfer targets will be realistic during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Were the Elland Road outfit to drop down into the Championship, that’s likely to curtail their pursuits of a number of players, but if they do stay up, Javi Gracia can surely expect to be able to spend in order that they don’t go through another season flirting with relegation.

One player of apparent interest to them is likely to be available for as little as £17m, so it’s entirely possible that they would be able to afford him no matter which division the club find themselves in during the 2023/24 campaign.

Furthermore, the player’s father would apparently prefer his son to move to England for the next stage of his career, which would potentially hand Leeds an advantage over other interested parties.

TalkSPORT first reported back in January via their official Twitter account that Leeds were one of three clubs interested in AZ Alkmaar left-back, Milos Kerkez.

His father, Sebastien, has spoken with M4Sport, and admitted that there is a lot of interest in his son but, for now, they are very happy at AZ.

“I am open to talk to anyone, but we are very happy here at Alkmaar. My son is doing well too,” he said.

“Now, we’re talking to everyone. (But) we are not rushing anything. His position is very sought after, so there are a few people interested in him; from England, Spain, Italy, Portugal and even Germany and France.

“Everyone cares about money, but we don’t. We live well here and have everything (we need). Money is not a reason to change clubs at the moment. The big money will come one day anyway.

“I would prefer England, and Milos would prefer Spain. I think he is a tough player and England would be good for him from that point of view. But he prefers Spain. We will see.”

If Leeds are going to land their man they’re clearly going to have to work hard in order to secure his signature, and that is likely to be much easier if they remain in the English top-flight.