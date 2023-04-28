Former Newcastle star banned from every football ground in England

For every player that makes it as a professional footballer there’s always loads more that see their dreams crushed, and for some being released or not being given a proper chance if you’re in and around the first team is a decision that affects those men throughout their lives.

Andy Ferrell falls into the latter category apparently having been handed his first Newcastle United professional contract when Sir Bobby Robson was manager.

Before Eddie Howe’s arrival, that Magpies side might be said to be the last great Newcastle team, with Howe looking to emulate Sir Bobby by getting the team back into Europe.

According to the Daily Star, Ferrell never fulfilled any early promise that he showed and, embarked on a life of crime that saw him spend time in prison.

More recently, Ferrell was involved in an altercation with Chelsea fans outside of St. James’ Park which has seen him banned from every football ground in the country.

The 39-year-old won’t clearly be remembered for his footballing exploits, but rather those of the criminal variety.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool representatives in the stands of Spanish club this week to run the rule over young ‘gem’ Liverpool join the race to sign brilliant 22-year-old South American star Video: Sheikh Jassim to make a ‘take it or leave it’ world record bid for Man United that falls well short of Glazer’s valuation

Back in 2015 he spoke to The Chronicle and had opined how he had turned his life around from being someone who supplied Class A and B drugs to feed his gambling habit.

Unfortunately for Ferrell, it seems that the demons are never too far away and he’s in the headlines again for all of the wrong reasons.