Harry Kane makes one demand to Daniel Levy ahead of possible summer exit

Tottenham Hotspur salvaged a point against fellow top-four hopefuls Manchester United on Thursday night.

After suffering an embarrassing 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United last weekend, interim manager Ryan Mason was tasked with getting a strong reaction out of his squad, and although the Lilywhites went into the half-time break two-nil down against United, a positive second half saw the Londoners forge a comeback.

However, despite the good result which keeps Spurs in contention to qualify for next season’s Champions League, there remains huge uncertainty over the future of record goalscorer Harry Kane, who has just one year left on his contract.

Heavily linked with a move away from Spurs in the summer in search of major silverware, the England international is rumoured to top Erik Ten Hag’s wishlist (The Athletic).

And with the travelling fans heard singing ‘Harry Kane, we’ll see you in June’ during Thursday’s match, it is clear the 30-year-old has the United-faithful’s approval.

United fans singing “We’ll see you in June” to Harry Kane 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5GII1OSVwN — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LJUTD) April 27, 2023

Set for an important summer, which will likely determine where he spends the rest of his career, according to a report from Football Insider, Kane has told his club’s board that he wants to have a say in who the side’s next permanent is.

Although no names have been mentioned at this stage, Kane is believed to want a very ‘attack-minded’ coach to be the one to succeed Antonio Conte on a permanent basis.