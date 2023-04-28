Harry Redknapp suggests elite-level Premier League striker could follow Mauricio Pochettino to Chelsea

Harry Redknapp believes Harry Kane could follow Mauricio Pochettino to Chelsea as the Argentine gets closer to becoming Blues boss.

Pochettino is set to be announced as Chelsea’s new manager very soon and this has led to some albeit far-fetched rumours that Kane could follow his former boss to Stamford Bridge.

Now, ex-Spurs boss of four years Harry Redknapp has given some Chelsea fans hope of Kane joining their team, saying to the Beyond the Pitch Podcast: “It will be interesting if Pochettino goes to Chelsea.

“That wouldn’t go down well with the Tottenham fans at all that’s for sure. It’s a great move for him and I think Kane’s building a house in that area. He’s a family man and he’d be happier not moving to the north of England or wherever he’d have to go.”

However, Kane’s loyalty to Tottenham has been nothing short of amazing and Redknapp does think that it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 29-year old extend his stay at Spurs come the end of the season.

“I’ve personally got a feeling he’ll stay and sign a new contract. I may be wrong but I think he could stay at Tottenham.”

Kane has kept very quiet on his future, so nobody is any the wiser as to where he could end up. As a result, it promises to be a very interesting saga surrounding his next destination – if he does decide to move on from Spurs – this summer.