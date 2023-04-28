Howe trims Newcastle shortlist down to three, asks Ashworth to ‘pull out all the stops’

Eddie Howe is determined to make several key Newcastle signings once the summer transfer window opens.

Despite enjoying an incredible campaign that sees them one of the favourites to qualify for the Champions League next season, the Magpies are expected to bolster their squad, regardless of what happens between now and the end of May.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, Howe has as many as 11 Premier League players on his shortlist, and now Football Insider say that list has been trimmed down to highlight the Englishman’s top three targets.

Howe, who is believed to have asked sporting director Dan Ashworth to ‘pull out all the stops’ in pursuit of his top targets, would like the Magpies to sign Leicester’s James Maddison, Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby.

Maddison and Tierney are genuine candidates to leave their clubs at the end of the season. Maddison is unlikely to stay with the Foxes if they’re relegated to the Championship and Tierney has fallen down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

As for Diaby, with just two years left on his deal and continually linked with a move to the Premier League, this summer could be Leverkusen’s best chance of securing a decent transfer fee.