Although they’ve got far more important things to be concerning themselves with than transfers – namely Premier League survival – that apparently hasn’t precluded Leeds United directors from arranging meetings with regards to securing targets for next season.

One would assume that this is with staying in the English top-flight in mind, which isn’t a foregone conclusion at this stage.

In any event, a club has to plan with all eventualities in mind, and it’s believed that Victor Orta appreciates the talents of Sporting midfielder, Manuel Ugarte, valued at €25m by transfermarkt.

According to Portuguese outlet, Record, the player’s agent, Jorge Chijane, is heading to other parts of Europe in May to speak about his client’s future, and he will meet with ‘super agent’ Jorge Mendes at that same time.

Leeds are named as a front-runner for the players potential signature, and that would be a real coup given how poorly the Elland Road outfit have played for the majority of the 2022/23 campaign, firstly under Jesse Marsch and then under Javi Gracia.

It’s believed that the player wouldn’t come cheap either, so there may need to be a raft of sales that take place so the club can save on wages.

With only five games left to save their season, Gracia needs his players to pull out all the stops in every match between now and the end of the campaign.

At present their immediate future remains in their own hands, but a loss or two could see them fall into the bottom three at the worst time of the season.