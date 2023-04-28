Liverpool join the race to sign brilliant 22-year-old South American star

Despite still having a number of games to play which will dictate which European competition they could be playing in next season, it seems that Liverpool are already looking beyond the final match of the 2022/23 campaign.

That’s because Jurgen Klopp will understand that he needs to rebuild a Liverpool starting XI – and squad more widely – to ensure that they don’t suffer as much as they have done in the current season.

The German has had to stomach some pretty average performances from his players, though he will always have the 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United to look back on as a particular highlight.

In any event, there is expected to be a decent turnover of players at the Anfield outfit during the close season, with the midfield area one of the main parts of the team to get a new look.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Sheikh Jassim to make a ‘take it or leave it’ world record bid for Man United that falls well short of Glazer’s valuation Liverpool willing to let solid performer leave for £13m and Jose Mourinho wants him at Roma Man United have some familiar Premier League opponents to play as part of pre-season tour

According to The Athletic, all three of Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be moving on to pastures new, which clearly leaves quite the gap to fill.

That may partly be plugged by exciting 22-year-old Uruguayan, Manuel Ugarte, from Portuguese side, Sporting.

A tweet from Portuguese Soccer, referencing CNN Portugal, suggests that the Reds have made contact with regards to the player.

CNN Portugal: Liverpool have reached out to Sporting CP for Manuel Ugarte. Klopp is very impressed with the young international midfielder. pic.twitter.com/nhXFQxighE — PortugueseSoccer.com ?? (@PsoccerCOM) April 28, 2023

They could have quite the fight on their hands to land him, however, as a report from O Jogo (h/t SportWitness), also note the interest of Premier League rivals Arsenal and Newcastle.