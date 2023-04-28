Liverpool representatives in the stands of Spanish club this week to run the rule over young ‘gem’

It seems that Liverpool are casting the net far and wide as they look to rebuild their team ahead of next season.

Any club that does their due diligence properly should be leaving no stone unturned when it comes to transfers, unearthing bargains or finding footballing talent before other rivals are able to, or paying the going rate for established stars.

The Reds are not quite in need of a serious overhaul, but it does appear that a number of players could be departing Anfield, particularly from the midfield.

The Athletic (subscription required) reported some time ago on the trio of Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moving on, and late on Friday, the outlet’s David Ornstein tweeted that Brighton and Hove Albion were hoping to secure James Milner.

? EXCL: Brighton preparing move to sign James Milner as free agent. 37yo’s Liverpool contract expires this summer + #BHAFC determined to secure former England midfielder. Burnley also among suitors but Roberto De Zerbi’s men favourites @TheAthleticFC #LFC https://t.co/c0qQuz8YOJ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 28, 2023

There will almost certainly be players in other areas of the squad that will be moved on or will request to go, and that being the case, Klopp clearly needs to bring bodies in to compensate.

According to 90Min, the club had representatives at the Valencia vs Valladolid La Liga game on Thursday evening, a match that the hosts won during injury time.

Focus of their attention was former Arsenal academy gem, Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.

It isn’t clear if the Spanish club are interested in selling the 20-year-old at this stage, though a reasonable offer from the Reds, should it arrive, would be hard for a club that’s been fighting relegation this season, to turn down.