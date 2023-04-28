Liverpool willing to let solid performer leave for £13m and Jose Mourinho wants him at Roma

It could be all change for Liverpool during the upcoming summer transfer window, as Jurgen Klopp looks to come up with the solution which will ensure that the Reds don’t endure another season like their current one.

Given the standards that the German and his players have set, it has to be said that the 2022/23 campaign has been a huge disappointment to the Anfield based outfit.

If there isn’t going to be a change of manager, and Klopp hasn’t shown any intention of the leaving nor the club of sacking him, then a revolving door of outgoings and incomings for the first team will be the order of the day.

Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all certain to go, according to The Athletic, and Roberto Firmino has already let it be known he will also bow out, per the official Liverpool website, but there are also expected to be changes in Klopp’s defence.

According to Forza Roma, 31-year-old Joel Matip has been made available for sale at €15m (£13m), and Jose Mourinho appears to be interested in bringing the towering centre-back to Serie A.

WhoScored note that the Cameroonian has only played 20 games across all competitions for the Reds during 2022/23, and to that end, a move away is likely to suit all parties.

Nevertheless, Matip has always been a solid performer during his time at Anfield and can surely leave with his head held high.