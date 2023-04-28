Man United announce attacker has signed new contract until 2028

Manchester United have confirmed that winger Alejandro Garnacho has signed a new deal until 2028.

Confirming the news on their official website, the Red Devils are pleased to announce that the young Argentine attacker has committed his future to the club.

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first team by manager Erik Ten Hag at the start of the season, Garnacho, 18, has quickly become one of the side’s most important players.

Although forced to compete with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford for a place on United’s right wing, when handed opportunities to impress, the talented teenager has not disappointed.

Speaking about his new contract, United’s number 49 said: “The manager and his coaching staff have helped me to improve in every way, and with their support, I am developing each day to help the team to be successful.

“I am relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters.”

Although currently out injured, Garnacho has scored four goals and provided five assists in just four Premier League starts during his debut campaign.

The 18-year-old’s incredible form has now seen him rewarded and fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to his return, which, unfortunately, may not happen until next season.