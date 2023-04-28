Lille striker Jonathan David has been linked with a move away from the French club at the end of the season.

The Canadian international has established himself as one of the best strikers in the French league, and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of English clubs.

A report from L’Equipe claims that Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on signing the 23-year-old striker at the end of the season.

It is hardly a surprise that the three clubs are looking to bring in David this summer.

Manchester United will have to bring in someone who can lead the line for them. Marcus Rushford has done a splendid job this season, but the England international is more suited to a wide role and Erik ten Hag must look to bring in a quality number nine.

Chelsea have improved their squad significantly over the last couple of windows, but they are still missing a player who can find the back of the net consistently. David could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for them.

As for Tottenham, Harry Kane could use more support in the attack and the Canadian international would be an ideal fit.

David has 23 goals and four assists across all competitions and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class striker. The opportunity to play for the big clubs in the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for him and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are prepared to pay the reported €65 million asking price.