Marcos Rojo reveals X-rated conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about Harry Maguire

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is clearly not a fan of club captain Harry Maguire.

Despite leaving Old Trafford to join Boca Juniors in 2021, Rojo, 33, has revisited his time in Manchester during a recent interview.

Speaking to TyC Sports about what led to his departure under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as well as his rivalry with Maguire, Rojo said: “That year I was very good in England, I was playing the Europa League. I was hot with the coach, Maguire was playing, now thank God they took him out and Licha Martínez is playing.

“I went to the office. I told him: ‘Either let me go or put me on.’ It was wrong that he didn’t make me play. He told me: ‘They paid him so much and he has to play yes or yes’. And I told him: ‘Son of a b****, give me, if this one is sent every Sunday’.”

During the Argentine’s time playing for the Red Devils, Rojo, who was at Old Trafford for six years between 2014 and 2021, featured in 122 matches and scored two goals.

