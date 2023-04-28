Chelsea are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercato.it claims that Chelsea have already reached an agreement with the 51-year-old Argentine manager who will take over in the summer.

Pochettino is reportedly planning to throw a lifeline to some of the Chelsea outcasts and he has identified Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku as two players he would like to keep at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic has been linked with a move away from Chelsea for months now. The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development.

The 24-year-old has started just eight league games this season and the American international has been quite underwhelming with his performances as well. He has just one goal and two assists to his name across all competitions.

On the other hand, Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan and he is expected to return to his parent club during the summer transfer window. Lukaku has had a difficult loan spell and he has not been able to live up to the expectations.

It is no secret that Chelsea needs attacking reinforcements in the summer, especially a striker who can find the back of the net consistently. Lukaku is a proven goalscorer and if Pochettino can help him regain his sharpness, it could save the club millions in the transfer market.

Similarly, Pulisic remains a top-class talent with a big future ahead of him. He is versatile enough to play in a number of positions and he will help Chelsea create goalscoring opportunities with his pace and flair.