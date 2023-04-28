The impact that front-of-shirt sponsorship has at a football club can’t be downplayed, and Newcastle United are set to unveil a new Middle Eastern sponsor at a huge cost benefit to the club.

Although Premier League clubs that have betting companies as their headline shirt sponsor have agreed to their removal by 2026, per Sky Sports, the Magpies decided to have their shirt sponsorship deal terminated two years early.

The Northern Echo noted back in October that the club were seeking more revenue, given that the deal with their current betting company sponsor was only worth in the region of £6.5m a season.

It’s expected to be announced next month that Newcastle will have a new sponsor in place who will be paying £25m a season for the privilege of having their logo on the front of the famous black and white shirts.

The Times (subscription required) note that it is with a Middle Eastern company but not one from Saudi Arabia where Newcastle’s owners, PIF (Saudi Public Investment Fund) are based.

It’s another step in the right direction for a club that was virtually on its knees under former owner, Mike Ashley.

The football played under Steve Bruce was as turgid as the off-field shenanigans, but things have turned around remarkably since the new owners have been in place and Eddie Howe has taken charge of things on the pitch.

A Champions League campaign beckons – just the right time for the new shirt sponsor to gain maximum exposure.