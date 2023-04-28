Pundit tells Plymouth Argyle main man to stay put amid Everton concerns

Plymouth Argyle are on the verge of securing promotion to the Championship.

A win against Burton Albion on Saturday would see Devon’s Green Army promoted back to England’s second tier – a division they have not competed in since 2010.

The Pilgrims have topped the League One table for the majority of the season, and despite losing the League Cup Trophy final against Bolton Wanderers, manager Steven Schumacher has done a remarkable job keeping his team composed for the league’s run-in.

Now, with just two games remaining, Plymouth Argyle sit one point clear of Ipswich and five clear of play-off contenders Sheffield Wednesday.

With their fate in their own hands, victory at Home Park tomorrow afternoon would guarantee promotion, and assuming Ipswich beat Exeter City, would then set up a final-day shootout for the right to lift the League One trophy.

And looking ahead to next season, which could see Plymouth and Premier League giants Everton playing in the same division, former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, has spoken about concerns among Argyle fans that Schumacher could become a managerial target for the Toffees.

“An interesting little narrative forming in the EFL,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Manager Steven Schumacher has had an excellent season – I have been really, really impressed with him. Although there was initial disappointment after Ryan Lowe left to take the Preston North End job at the end of 2021, Schumacher has stepped up and taken the league by storm.

“And following his impressive season in charge of the Green Army, I know there have been some concerns among fans that he, as a boyhood Everton fan, could end up on Toffee’s managerial shortlist, especially if both clubs end up in the same division next season.

“Well, if that were to be the case, I would urge Schumacher to stay where he is. Everton are an absolute monster of a club but they’re one that is enduring a very, very tough period. There isn’t much stability there, whereas the opposite is true at Argyle.

“The Devon-based club have got a really good thing going on at the moment, I am sure Schumacher is catching the eye, but there is no better time than now to be an English manager doing well in the EFL, so bide your time, be patient and keep doing what you’re doing, Steven!”

Plymouth’s blockbuster game against Burton is scheduled to kick-off at 3 p.m. (UK time) on Saturday 29 April.