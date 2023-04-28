Sheikh Jassim to bid for major world star as his first Man United marquee signing

Although he isn’t yet confirmed as being the new Manchester United owner yet, Sheikh Jassim has apparently given a hint at the type of star the club will bid for were he to succeed in his takeover plans.

A deadline of 10pm UK on Friday has been set for final offers, and whilst it’s believed that Sheikh Jassim will have upped his bid from that which he’d offered before, it’s still thought to be almost a billion pounds less than what the Glazer family want to leave the Old Trafford outfit, per a tweet from Sky Sports.

BREAKING: Sheikh Jassim is to make a final take-it-or-leave-it offer to buy Manchester United this evening, which will represent a world-record bid for a sports team. ? pic.twitter.com/musTA1TDRI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 28, 2023

Supporters of the Red Devils have long wanted the Glazer family to sell up, and yet the process appears to have taken a lot longer than anyone envisaged.

Could it possibly even mean that the entire charade was just an exercise for the Glazers to gauge interest, when really they’ve no intention of selling at this point?

It’s a view that should be given due consideration because not once throughout the process have the Glazers given any indication as to what their immediate plans are.

In any event, should Sheikh Jassim be given the keys to Old Trafford, The Sun report that one of the first things he will do is make a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

If that is the level of signings that he is willing to make as his opening gambit, United’s fans will surely want his bid to succeed.