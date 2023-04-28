Daniel Levy should consider attempting to scupper Chelsea’s plans of hiring Mauricio Pochettino.

That is the view of former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes the Spurs chairman will regret not re-hiring his team’s former manager.

After enjoying five impressive seasons in charge of Spurs, Pochettino, 51, who quickly became a fan-favourite, was controversially relieved of his duties in 2019, shortly after guiding the Lilywhites to the Champions League final and coming up agonisingly short.

Despite taking some time away from the game before opting to make a return to the dugout and agreeing to become the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, failure to replicate the same European run in Paris saw the Argentine dismissed just 18 months into his tenure.

Consequently, the 51-year-old has not taken a job since but that could soon be about to change after recent reports, including one from Fabrizio Romano, which claims the South American is close to being unveiled as Chelsea’s new permanent boss following the recent sacking of Graham Potter.

Discussions progressing well on the final details between Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino. Very positive meeting took place on Monday in Spain discussing on long term project. 🔵⏳ #CFC All parties expect full agreement to be completed soon. pic.twitter.com/OoAbWmM8y8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2023

However, although it looks like the ex-PSG boss will spend next season in the Stamford Bridge dugout, Collymore wonders if there is still time for Levy to convince his former manager to make a return to his old stomping ground.

“I can’t believe Spurs haven’t tried to rival Chelsea for Mauricio Pochettino,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He still hasn’t been confirmed as Chelsea’s new permanent boss, so if I was Daniel Levy I would go to him and say ‘we’ll offer you better terms, we’ll give you plenty of time and we’ll finally spend the money needed to bring in some top quality players’.

“I don’t know if Levy’s pride is stopping him from trying to re-hire Pochettino or not, I don’t think the pair ended on really bad terms, but I don’t think it was a particularly pleasant departure either. I am sure there is still some frustration on Pochettino’s part over the way he was treated and how his time in London came to an end.”

