Video: Klopp contradicts himself with West Ham penalty comments after the Liverpool game

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by

The penalty incident during the West Ham v Liverpool match has caused much debate, and Jurgen Klopp clearly contradicted himself with his comments after the game.

David Moyes could be in trouble with the FA over his post match rant, with the Evening Standard noting that the FA are seeking answers from the Hammers chief.

Klopp was asked after the match by Jonathan Pearce whether he thought the incident with Thiago Alcantara handling the ball was a penalty, and he replied that he hadn’t seen it.

When Pearce said that he believed it was a spot-kick, Klopp then quickly contradicted his earlier comment.

Pictures from BBC Sport and Sky Sports

More Stories Jonathan Pearce Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.