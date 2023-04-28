The penalty incident during the West Ham v Liverpool match has caused much debate, and Jurgen Klopp clearly contradicted himself with his comments after the game.

David Moyes could be in trouble with the FA over his post match rant, with the Evening Standard noting that the FA are seeking answers from the Hammers chief.

"The hardest thing to take is the disrespect from VAR" ? David Moyes was NOT happy after VAR failed to award a penalty following a handball incident involving Thiago Alcantara ?? pic.twitter.com/IdZpR7YaeJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2023

Klopp was asked after the match by Jonathan Pearce whether he thought the incident with Thiago Alcantara handling the ball was a penalty, and he replied that he hadn’t seen it.

When Pearce said that he believed it was a spot-kick, Klopp then quickly contradicted his earlier comment.

Differing views from the managers ? What did you make of the incident? #BBCFootball #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/PJ0jjIDQ8a — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 26, 2023

Pictures from BBC Sport and Sky Sports