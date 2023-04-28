Video: Sir Jim Ratcliffe lodges final Man United takeover bid before Friday night’s deadline

Manchester United fans will still be on tenterhooks until they know whether the club has a new set of owners or not, but they will now know that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a final bid to take over the club.

According to Sky Sports News, Sir Jim’s bid was received before the Friday 10pm UK deadline, though no further details as to the amount were released or available.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Determined’ Mason Greenwood believes he’s ‘finished’ at Man United because of ‘very complicated’ situation Brighton ready to make shock summer move for Liverpool stalwart Sheikh Jassim to bid for major world star as his first Man United marquee signing

It follows on from Sheikh Jassim’s final bid of just over £5bn which was submitted earlier in the day and also announced via Sky Sports News.

BREAKING: INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have also submitted their final bid to buy Manchester United ?? pic.twitter.com/QIPbfHjtBI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 28, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News