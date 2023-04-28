West Ham eye 29-goal ace who just won Player of the Year award

West Ham have managed just 34 Premier League goals in total this season, per the Official Premier League website, so it’s understandable why they might be interested in a player that’s scored 29 on his own from 38 appearances according to WhoScored.

What’s more, the player in question was born just a goal kick away from the Hammers’ old Boleyn Ground (or Upton Park if you prefer), in Canning Town.

According to the print edition of The Mirror (April 28, page 67), the east Londoners have put themselves in the race for the 27-year-old’s signature, joining Everton and Leicester in hoping that they can persuade the Middlesbrough star to sign on the dotted line.

Much is likely to depend on whether his current club can make it into the English top-flight by virtue of the lottery of the Championship play-offs.

Under former Man United, Tottenham and West Ham star, Michael Carrick, Boro have played some sparkling stuff, and if he’s able to guide them into the Premier League, who’s to say that Akpom won’t want to stay put.

More Stories / Latest News Man City ace rejects Newcastle United switch because of desire to join Barcelona Pundit tells Plymouth Argyle main man to stay put amid Everton concerns West Ham prepare move to sign special Manchester City attacker

Equally, could Carrick be tempted into managing the Hammers if they were to dispense with the services of David Moyes in the summer, and does that change the priorities for the Championship’s Player of the Year, (per EFL)?

Those questions will surely be answered once Middlesbrough’s fate is known because it’s clear he’s far too good for the Championship.