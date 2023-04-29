‘appointment a real possibility’ – Surprise new contender emerges for the Tottenham job

Ryan Mason could become a surprise contender for the Tottenham job if their performances in the final 5 games improve and they finish the season strongly.

That is according to Football Insider who claim that the Tottenham interim manager ‘will shoot up the pecking order’ if there is a substantial improvement to Tottenham until the end of the season.

The report also claims that Harry Kane and Ryan Mason are good friends which could be a big factor in making this ‘appointment a real possibility’.

According to previous reports, Harry Kane is supposedly going to have a huge say in Spurs’ next managerial appointment, since it is decision that will reportedly have a key impact on Kane’s contract talks with his current contract set to expire next summer.

Mason being a former Spurs midfielder and having been at the club for a long time knows the ins and outs of the club and shares a good relationship with the fans as well as the current players.

His impact on the team’s performance was quite evident by their second half performance against United as they came back from 2 goals down to draw 2-2, putting in one of their best attacking performance of the season.

While the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique would be a much more attractive name for the fans and the club hierarchy, perhaps he could be worth a gamble if Spurs finish the season strongly.

His next challenge is an away trip to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who won 2-1 at Tottenham earlier in the season.