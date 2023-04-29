Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow has demanded that Newcastle United’s owners are investigated.

Speaking recently about the Magpies’ newfound wealth (and success on the pitch), Purslow said the club from the northeast offer a ‘clear and present danger’ to the Premier League.

“If there is a contradiction in representation made at the time of the takeover, as to the nature of the relationship between the rulers of that country – the sovereign wealth fund and Newcastle – of course, the Premier League, I’m sure, are investigating that,” the Villa CEO said earlier this week.

“And in 20 years’ time we look back and three teams, controlled by nations, are the only three teams winning the Premier League ever again.

“How do we stop that? We stop it with what we have today, which is extremely strict financial rules.”