Brighton and Hove Albion want to bring James Milner to the south coast in time for next season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the Seagulls have ‘internally discussed’ signing the Liverpool midfielder, who is a genuine target due to his quality, experience and leadership.

Milner, 37, is the Premier League’s fifth oldest player but that doesn’t look to be putting Roberto De Zerbi off bringing the veteran to the Amex Stadium.

During his eight years in Merseyside, Milner has become an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

However, despite featuring in 326 matches, in all competitions, across multiple different positions, the 37-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and although his manager would like him to stay, the club’s owners have yet to put a new deal on the table.

Consequently, should he depart Anfield, Brighton appears the likeliest destination – although Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted Burnley are also believed to be interested.

Milner’s inclusion in Brighton’s squad, should he accept their free transfer offer, would see the Seagulls add some much-needed depth and experience ahead of a possible European campaign.

De Zerbis’ men currently sit eighth in the league, six points off Spurs in the Europa League qualification spot, but with three games in hand.