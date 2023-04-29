Chelsea have held a transfer meeting with 27-year-old’s club, star will cost £35.4m

Chelsea are looking to sign the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana at the end of the season.

A report from Sport Mediaset claims that the two clubs have already had a meeting regarding a potential transfer and the Italian outfit are holding out for a fee of around €40 million (£35.4m).

There have been rumours that Chelsea could look to include Kepa Arrizabalaga in the deal to bring down the asking price but Inter Milan are not keen on signing the Spanish goalkeeper and they are hoping for a cash transfer.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to pay the asking price for the 27-year-old goalkeeper at the end of the season.

Onana has established himself as a key player for the Italian club and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for Chelsea.

The likes of Édouard Mendy have been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. The Senegal international has fallen down the pecking order at the London club and he needs to move on in search of regular football.

Chelsea cannot afford to head into the new season with just one reliable goalkeeper at their disposal and they must look to prioritise a move for another quality shot-stopper.

The 27-year-old Inter Milan goalkeeper is likely to be tempted to move to Stamford Bridge and the opportunity to play in the Premier League would be the ideal next step in his career.

Furthermore, the reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his ability. Onana could end up justifying the outlay in the long run.