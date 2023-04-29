Chelsea, Tottenham plotting surprise move for 136-cap international

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Mexican international goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa as per reports (h/t Fichajes).

The 37-year-old has been a key player for club and country, and he could prove to be a useful short-term addition to the two Premier League clubs. His contract with Salernitana expires this summer and he will be available on a free transfer.

Chelsea could lose Édouard Mendy at the end of the season, with the Senegal international likely to move on in search of regular playing time. The Blues should look to bring him a younger alternative with a higher ceiling.

While Ochoa has proven himself at the highest level, he would only be a stopgap addition. Chelsea are building a squad for the future and they should look to bring in a talented young goalkeeper to compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in a replacement for club legend Hugo Lloris. The French international has been quite error-prone this season and he has cost his side valuable points.

Replacing the 36-year-old with the 37-year-old Mexican international would be a surprising move. Tottenham need to invest in a goalkeeper who can sort out their goalkeeping department for the foreseeable future.

The opportunity to join clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham will undoubtedly be an exciting opportunity for the 136-cap Mexican international. However, the transfer does not make sense for the two English clubs who should be looking at more long-term options.