Chelsea ‘keen on’ standout Leeds attacker who has ‘big chance’ of leaving Elland Road

Chelsea are interested in signing Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

That’s according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who believes Todd Boehly’s Blues are one of several clubs alerted to the possible availability of Leeds United’s talented number 29.

Despite only joining the Whites last summer, Gnonto, 19, is already facing an uncertain future.

Not only are Leeds facing a battle against relegation after sitting 16th in the Premier League table on just 30 points after 33 games but with Gnonto one of their rare positives this season, interest in the Verbania-born winger is growing.

And unlikely to want to play in the Championship after getting a taste of top-flight football, the 19-year-old, who is also a senior Italy international, could be offloaded should the Yorkshire-based club fail to beat the drop, and Stamford Bridge, according to Crook, is a potential destination for Leeds’ the exciting wide-man.

“Definitely if they go down,” Crook told GiveMeSport.

“I was told Chelsea are keen on him. He’s a raw talent, but he’s shown that he can do it in the Premier League.

“There are clubs in Italy that like him as well. So yeah, I think there’s a big chance Wilfried Gnonto could go.”

During his opening season with Leeds, Gnonto, who has four years left on his deal, has scored four goals and provided three assists in 23 games in all competitions.