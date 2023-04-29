Club confirms player will join Newcastle when transfer window opens on June 1

Irish side Bohemians have recently confirmed goalkeeper Reece Byrne will join Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at the end of the season.
Byrne, 18, is set to join the Magpies for an undisclosed fee after impressing in Ireland’s ‘League of Ireland’ division.
After informing fans that he will be joining Newcastle United in time for next season, Bohemians manager Declan Devine confirmed the news.
“It’s a fantastic move for the boy,” the boss said.
“It’s not every day you get the chance to sign for a giant in the Premier League and that’s what Newcastle are.
“When I came in I gave him his first-team debut against Dundalk and I thought he did very well. This is the next step for him. He wants to get across to England and play at the highest level he can.
“His development is a testament to the academy staff and what they have done with him over the last number of years and providing him with the platform to go on and play first-team football. They deserve enormous credit.
“We will all look on with great interest to see how his career progresses.”