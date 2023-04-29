Club confirms player will join Newcastle when transfer window opens on June 1

Irish side Bohemians have recently confirmed goalkeeper Reece Byrne will join Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at the end of the season.

Byrne, 18, is set to join the Magpies for an undisclosed fee after impressing in Ireland’s ‘League of Ireland’ division.

After informing fans that he will be joining Newcastle United in time for next season, Bohemians manager Declan Devine confirmed the news.